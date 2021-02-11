WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona is one step closer to being confirmed as the United States’ secretary of Education.
Thursday morning, the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted in favor of Cardona being named Education secretary.
The nomination now advances to the full U.S. Senate for confirmation, however it is unclear when that will take place.
In a statement Thursday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont said “I congratulate our friend Dr. Miguel Cardona on the committee approval of his nomination to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education. This is the latest step toward our country having a true ambassador for public education efforts across the nation. The committee on a bipartisan basis recognized what we have known in Connecticut for a while – Dr. Cardona is a tireless advocate for children, understands the classroom as a former educator, and how schools operate from the top down as an administrator. I look forward to seeing the full U.S. Senate confirming his nomination.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy also weighed in, saying “My friend Miguel will make a great Secretary of Education—and that’s evident by today’s overwhelming vote in committee. Miguel is respected by both Democrats and Republicans alike, and has a plan to put our students and educators first. He is committed to making sure schools operate safely as we navigate out of the pandemic and addressing the inequities that have been exacerbated by COVID-19. I look forward to a quick, bipartisan vote in the Senate to confirm his nomination.”
(1) comment
It will be nice to have someone in the position that actually has experience in public schools. Unlike the last 4 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.