CT's Fifth Congressional District looks to shore up intersections, bridges with its share of the infrastructure bill

(WFSB) – Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District has plans for its slice of the federal infrastructure bill.
The aim for the projects is a quick turnaround.
District 5 spans four counties and each one has at least one project slated for funding.
Rep. Jahana Hayes, who represents it, said they're all shovel-ready projects that have just needed the funding to finally make a difference in the communities.
"Everybody goes to that Costco and that intersection is a nightmare,” Hayes explained.
She was talking about the intersection of Route 202 and Old New Milford Road in Brookfield.
It's the biggest slated project for District 5 in the infrastructure bill, at $7.4 million.
To reduce congestion and the number of rear-end crashes, the plan is to put in a four-way traffic signal and dedicated left-turn lanes.
"We drove around the district, we worked very closely with local municipalities to see if these are projects you've already started, have you attempted to raise some of the funds,” Hayes said.
In all five projects submitted to the infrastructure bill, Hayes wanted to share five that were shovel ready. They were projects that could get started once funding was secured and could be done in two-to-three years. Also, they were projects that were in smaller communities in her district.
"Often times we look at these really big connector projects,” Hayes said. “I want to make sure we're paying an equal amount of attention to these really tiny projects that improve communities, that connect communities."
A stretch of Route 39, or Clapboard Ridge Road, in Danbury is slated to get $3.3 million.
It would widen the road at Beckerle Street and East Gate Road and add in left turn lanes.
Hayes said the intersections have long histories of accidents, mostly because of people trying to turn into Danbury High School.
"You have some of these smaller more rural towns that did not see as much funding that have projects that without federal assistance or some very specific funding would not be able to support these projects,” she said. "We know what the problem is. So, I want people to be able to, right in their community, basically touch the work that we've done."
The other three projects are bridge replacements, including the Route 109 bridge in Morris, the Harbor Brook Bridge in Meriden, and the Hop Brook Bridge in Simsbury.
In all, the five projects cost about $17.4 million.
