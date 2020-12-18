WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to make history.
Today, residents in nursing homes are getting their first COVID vaccines.
Health care workers have been getting theirs this week.
The Reservoir is a nursing home with seventy-five beds and today, residents here started getting COVID vaccines.
The hope is this will not only save lives, but prevent people from getting sick.
Nursing homes are now joining the fight to stop the spread of COVID.
Staff and residents at The Reservoir in West Hartford are among the first people to be vaccinated.
Jeanne Oeters was ready for her COVID vaccine.
Jeanne is 95 and to mark this historic occasion, she had her hair done and wanted to make sure her sweater matched her face mask.
“I feel good. I feel fine. The shot was no problem and I think everyone can and should get a shot for the virus definitely, no matter what age," Peters tells us.
Starting today, all the residents and staff at this West Hartford nursing home will be getting a COVID vaccine.
“Connecticut is one of the first states to have the vaccine available for folks in nursing homes and here at The Reservoir in West Hartford was appropriate to be one of the leaders," stated Gov. Ned Lamont.
The Reservoir is ownd by Genesis Healthcare.
“It has been rough. Our residents have suffered greatly and our staff have felt the strain, and the stress for caring for residents during this pandemic and also taking care of themselves and their families," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Feifer said.
Sophia walker is a registered nurse.
She was ready to roll up her sleeve and feels this is important for many reasons.
There could be challenges getting people comfortable to take the vaccine.
The Resevoir- Home of the Pressure Ulcer.
Now that the pt. was vaccinated against COVID, all that's left is being on guard against bedsores. (See the CT judicial case lookup)
