WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is expected to launch the state's nursing home COVID-19 vaccination program on Friday.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at The Reservoir in West Hartford.
Afterward, the state’s first nursing home resident and staff will receive the vaccine.
Lamont will be joined by Connecticut Department of Public Health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, as well as representatives from Genesis HealthCare – the company that operates the nursing home – and representatives from CVS Health – one of two health companies that will be administering vaccines at Connecticut’s long-term care facilities.
