FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District has plans for its share of the federal infrastructure bill currently being worked on by Congress.
A number of projects are in line in the district, which has areas known for commuters and congestion.
“An awful lot of the economic engine of the state of Connecticut is in Fairfield County,” said Rep. Jim Himes, who represents the state’s Fourth Congressional District. “That’s Stamford, Norwalk, Greenwich, that coastline. And the sad reality is the transportation infrastructure along the economically essential route, some of it harks back to the late 1800s.”
Himes said plenty of southwest Connecticut’s old infrastructure is in line to get a major makeover as part of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
“This is an opportunity to take an already growing economy in southwest Connecticut and really overlay a 21st century infrastructure that will allow it to grow even more rapidly than it has,” he said.
When people think of Fairfield County, and specifically Interstate 95, many think of backups that can sometimes stretch for miles.
New funding would enable interchange improvements in Fairfield and Bridgeport between exits 19 and 27A. That’s the Route 8 intersection and major bottle neck.
“If you’re spending an hour in your car each way, 2 hours a day commuting into Stamford, let’s say from further north where housing is more affordable, that’s a huge economic cost, not to mention health issues and maintenance on your automobile,” Himes said.
A number of aging bridges are also in line to get replaced or rehabbed. Those include:
- The Mill River Bridge in Fairfield
- The Greenwich Creek Bridge
- The Five Mile River Bridge in Norwalk
- The Route 25 Bridge in Trumbull
Other big projects include replacing the 95 bridge over the Metro-North Rail in Stamford, along with the Safe Streets Initiative in the downtown area, which is designed to get people out of their cars.
“This is something where you build out bike trails so you can actually ride your bike to the train station, you emphasize pedestrian safety and esthetics, so people want to walk,” Himes said. “That leads to a big win-win, that leads to healthier people, leads to a more vibrant downtown and it leads fewer cars on the roads.”
There is also $3.5 million to fund a portion of large-scale renovation and improvements to the Stamford Transportation Center.
Also, the Northeast Corridor Commission’s grant program will help make “Time for CT,” a program designed to bring faster and more frequent train service between Connecticut and New York, become a reality.
“This commitment to a train service that will function more like a subway,” Himes said. “So, you could imagine down the road, where you can live in a place like Milford, where housing prices are a little bit low, and really quickly commute into Stamford. When you start thinking in those terms, you are really thinking about a huge boost to the economy and much better quality of life.”
