(WFSB) -- All around the world, Pride Month is celebrated during the month of June.
This month, Eyewitness News is featuring stories about the gay community.
Connecticut’s Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce works to promote diversity throughout the state, year-round.
It all began in 2007.
“We are the only Chamber of Commerce that covers the state of CT. So, the other chambers will focus on the town or the city, but we cover it all,” said Executive Director John Pica-Sneeden. “It's a plain Chamber of Commerce. If you know what the definition of the chamber of commerce is, it's a networking, business organization.”
The organization is the voice of dozens of LGBTQ-owned businesses, providing opportunities and educational resources.
It also includes allies, those who support the gay community.
That's where restaurant owner Chris Skabardonis comes in.
“We like to be part of all different kinds of organizations, but this is an especially good one for us. I think that you have to be inclusive and be on the right side of history and I believe it's the right thing to do,” said Skabardonis, owner of Nutmeg Restaurant in East Windsor.
Events like "Pink Eggs and Glam,” a drag queen brunch, and "Prime Timers," a senior organization for gay men, are held at the restaurant.
“We have all kind of different organizations that meet here, they're good customers and frankly, it's good business,” Skabardonis said.
Skabardonis has been a Chamber member for about seven years.
There are larger organizations that are also part of the Chamber.
“Foxwoods is a partner, Travelers is a partner, HSB is a partner, the Connecticut Voice Magazine, so we have many, the American Cancer Society. And then we go from these big corporations to the tiniest, little massage therapist,” Pica-Sneeden said.
It doesn't matter who joins, it's open to everyone.
The local group is affiliated with the national Gay and Lesbian Chamber.
