HARTFORD (WFSB) - In keeping with tradition, Gov. New Lamont and his wife, First Lady Annie Lamont, hosted their annual Holiday Open House starting Sunday.
However, this year there was a slight modification. The event was 100 percent virtual.
The Governor's Residence, located on Prospect Avenue in Hartford, was decorated for the holidays for the last 30 years and then opened to the public for tours over several days. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic however, the Lamont's selected to make the event virtual for 2020.
A local TV producer volunteered her services to make the holiday video with the Lamont's
The Lamonts take viewers through the home, which is decorated with donated wreaths, seasonal greenery and other decorations.
You can watch the entire video tour here or below:
