MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's official groundhog made its Groundhog Day predication on Wednesday.
Chuckles XI saw its shadow and said the state will see 6 more weeks of winter.
The annual prediction took pace at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester.
Also part of Wednesday morning's ceremony, Chuckles was sworn in as the state's eleventh official groundhog.
More information about the Lutz Museum can be found on its website here.
(2) comments
6 weeks of winter and everything closed until September due to Covid
Just like last year, the groundhog saw his shadow on a cloudy day.
