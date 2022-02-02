Connecticut's official groundhog made its Groundhog Day predication on Wednesday at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester.

Chuckles XI saw its shadow and said the state will see 6 more weeks of winter.

The annual prediction took pace at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester.

Also part of Wednesday morning's ceremony, Chuckles was sworn in as the state's eleventh official groundhog.

(2) comments

CLEOTUS1961
CLEOTUS1961

6 weeks of winter and everything closed until September due to Covid

Dan7543
Dan7543

Just like last year, the groundhog saw his shadow on a cloudy day.

