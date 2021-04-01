HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut health officials responded to reports of a mistake made in some Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments.
Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford issued a statement on Wednesday about the reports that the mistake made at Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner of Johnson & Johnson, may affect future shipments of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.
“We are aware of today’s reports concerning Johnson & Johnson and have been in contact with our federal partners," Gifford said. "The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has confirmed that we will have our full shipment of J&J vaccine for next week as planned."
She said the state anticipates no interruption or delay in Thursday's opening of the vaccine program to all Connecticut residents over the age of 16.
"No doses of J&J that we will receive or have received were impacted by this incident," Gifford said. "No doses have been shipped from this location, nor will they be until the situation is investigated and resolved, so people should remain confident in the safety of the J&J vaccines administered in Connecticut. We anticipate further information and guidance from the White House and CDC [Thursday].”
Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of vaccine made by Emergent at its Baltimore factory couldn't be used because it didn't meet unspecified standards. It wasn't clear exactly how many doses were involved or how the problem would affect future delivers of J&J's vaccine.
The company said in a statement it was still planning to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June and was “aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May.”
