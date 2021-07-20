HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Connecticut's governor continues to evaluate the state's mask policy for schools, the state's largest teachers union gave its take on new guidance from the country's pediatricians.

The Connecticut Education Association called for consistency.

The Academy of Pediatrics issued guidance for schools that supported in-person learning, urged vaccinations for all who are eligible, and recommended masks for everyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status.

However, the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for only unvaccinated individuals to be masked. The rest of its guidance was in line with that of the pediatricians.

“Our priority must be the safety and security of all students and staff in our school buildings,” said CEA president Kate Dias. “Policies for schools must be consistent with health guidance, and schools must follow the most up-to-the-minute guidelines from the CDC.”

Dias said with a rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases, everyone must be prepared to adjust to the data.

"Educators want nothing more than to be in our classrooms with our students and make sure they have a positive, engaging learning experience, but we always have to keep safety in mind," she said. "We look forward to continuing to work with the state Departments of Public Health and Education as well as other education stakeholders to ensure safe public schools for all students and staff.”

The CEA said COVID infection and hospitalization rates in Connecticut are on the rise again, with the significantly more contagious Delta variant accounting for more than 60 percent of cases.