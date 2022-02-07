HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Children may soon be allowed to ditch their masks in the classroom.

Decision expected soon on whether school mask mandate will continue A decision is expected soon on whether masks will continue to be required in schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s school mask mandate expires next Tuesday. Parents, teachers, and state leaders have been sparring over whether it should be renewed.

On Wednesday, the new legislative session begins inside the state capitol, and not coincidentally, a large anti-masks in schools rally is planned for outside on the same day.

There has been a lot of passionate debate surrounding the issue for months.

Many parents, along with a number of teachers’ and educators’ unions, are arguing that the school mask mandate be extended. One of their points is that some Connecticut schools have poor ventilation. They also argue that it would be unwise to ditch face masks when young children still can’t get the vaccine; however, some parents, along with some Republican lawmakers, said enough is enough. They said the time is right to get rid of masks in the classroom.

They pointed out that Connecticut’s positivity rate has been falling and children should be allowed to be able to go to school in a more normal environment. They felt it would be good for their mental health.

Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicted the school mask mandate will be allowed to expire in Connecticut and other states will soon follow.

“Schools in the State of Connecticut will very quickly lift mask requirements for students,” Gottlieb said. “I think we are going to see the same thing in New York, New Jersey [and] other states where omicron has come down, where vaccination rates are high. We’re going to see states do that.”

That was only Gottlieb’s opinion.

Some teachers said they are hoping that if the mask mandate expires, other safety guidelines such as temperature checks in schools could be put into place. More on that is expected when the session kicks off on Wednesday.