WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's paid family and medical leave program's benefits can now be accessed.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Friday morning at The Hartford in Windsor:

“I signed this legislation into law two and a half years ago, and since then a tremendous amount of effort and dedication has gone into getting us to this point of making paid leave a reality in Connecticut," Lamont said. "The people of Connecticut now have a necessary safety net in place if they are faced with family or health concerns. The program is less than two weeks old, and already making a tremendous difference for the 400 residents and counting who’ve been approved for paid family and medical leave and will be able to take care of themselves or a loved one without worrying about how to make ends meet. Taking care of our workers is not only the right thing to do, but also the necessary thing to do to ensure that our state continues to thrive.”

The state's paid family and medical leave program kicked off on Jan. 1.

It includes receiving up to 12 weeks of paid time off for their own health, a newborn child, or a sick family member.

The program, which state officials said marked the eighth of its kind in the nation, is paid for through a 0.5 percent tax on employee wages that began a year ago.

Lamont signed the law in 2019.

The amount of money workers can receive varies and depends on their salaries. The limit is 60 times the state’s minimum wage, which is $13 an hour, or $780 a week.

Qualifying reasons to apply for paid leave benefits include:

To care for one’s own serious health condition (including serving as a bone marrow or organ donor, and pregnancy);

To care for a family member experiencing a serious health condition;

To bond with a new child (biological, adopted, or fostered);

To address issues arising from family violence;

To care for a military family member injured during federal active duty; or

To address issues arising from a parent, spouse, or child’s call to federal active duty.

"We have accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time in standing this program up," said Andrea Barton Reeves, CEO of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority. "The authority is grateful to our various partners, both within state government and externally, for sharing the same passion that we do for the program, and for those it will help, and aiding us to bring it to fruition.”

To file a claim, workers can submit applications online by visiting ctpaidleave.org. Those who do not have access to the internet, or who have questions and would like to speak with an Aflac customer care advocate, can call the program’s toll-free hotline at 877-499-8606. Hours of operation for a live representative are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.