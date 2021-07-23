HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate rose above 2.2 percent on Thursday and now some health experts are warning the state may have to deal with restrictions again.

Thursday, doctors and Gov. Ned Lamont warned that if the numbers keep moving in the wrong direction, children may have to wear masks at school, and travel restrictions could again be put in place. For now, they urged everyone to make smart decisions to protect themselves and others.

Health experts said bluntly that if a person is an adult who has not been vaccinated, that person is part of the problem.

"This pandemic at this time has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare.

Channel 3 did get some good news on that front. Vaccinations were up 7 percent from last week. Plus, the younger age brackets that were lagged increased, but very slowly.

Twelve-to-15-year-olds were at 51-percent, a 2-percent jump that was the biggest increase in any of the age groups.

All other brackets had more than 60-percent of people with at least the first shot.

Vaccinations in all three of the oldest groups stayed the same from last week, but all are at 75-percent and above.

Connecticut's overall vaccination rate is around 70 percent, which is better than most of the country.

However, Lamont warned that that with the Delta variant gaining steam, the state must do better. He said the focus has shifted to vaccinating young people.

“If I can get those 12-to-30-year-olds, like their grandparents, to 90 percent, we are done,” Lamont said.

Doctors stressed that the best defense against the virus is the vaccine, but even that is still not 100 percent. Many health experts are now also advising people to wear masks indoors when they can't stay at least six feet away from other people.