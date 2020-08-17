(WFSB) - This semester is going to feel very different.
Whether your kids are attending classes at school or in your kitchen, you can save a little money today preparing.
Retailers like Kohl’s are expecting a big boost today, because the sales tax on a whole bunch of items will be waived today, so families can save a little money as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
This year’s tax free week is going to be unique.
Shoppers didn’t have to wear masks during last year's sales tax free week and many parents are preparing to transform their homes into virtual classrooms.
The way this is going to work is that just about all clothing and footwear items can be purchased tax free.
That includes in-person transactions and online purchases.
Connecticut leaders remind everyone that if you are going to visit stores, makes sure to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Many retailers have already reconfigured their store spaces to emphasize safety.
This year, many parents are preparing for virtual learning, which means they’ll need electronics and furniture.
Those items aren’t technically part of tax free week, but many retailers are offering discounts, so make sure to surf the internet before making any purchases, because you could save some money.
“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line. This year, it will hopefully also help support some of our local businesses that continue to recover following the global health pandemic. I encourage everyone to support Connecticut’s locally-owned retailers and small business community – and do so safely by wearing face coverings and social distancing so we can continue doing our best to protect public health," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
You do have some time to prepare for back to school and hopefully save some money.
Sales tax free week runs through Saturday.
More information on the state's sales tax free week can be found here.
