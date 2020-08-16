(WFSB) - A welcoming sight for Connecticut residents as the state's sales tax free week begins today.
Gov. Lamont's office says that most retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items that cost under $100 will be exempt from the state's income and use tax.
If you purchase two or more of the same retail items that cost less than $100, those items will still be exempt from the state's income tax.
“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line. This year, it will hopefully also help support some of our local businesses that continue to recover following the global health pandemic. I encourage everyone to support Connecticut’s locally-owned retailers and small business community – and do so safely by wearing face coverings and social distancing so we can continue doing our best to protect public health," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
The sales tax free period runs from Sunday, August 16 to Saturday, August 22.
