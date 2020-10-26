WASHINGTON (WFSB) – Members of the U.S. Senate continue to debate whether to confirm the president’s Supreme Court nominee, even as they head into a vote on Monday.
Still, Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court remains all but certain.
RELATED: Senate to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee a week ahead of Election Day
However, that didn’t stop Connecticut’s two senators and other Democrats from making a last-ditch effort to protest the proceedings.
Ever since President Donald Trump originally nominated Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats were united in their opposition to her.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal burned the midnight oil Sunday into Monday in hopes of changing some of their colleagues’ minds.
They pleaded their case to the rest of the Senate as to why Barrett is not the right person to join the Supreme Court.
One of the points they argued was Barrett’s active opposition to the Affordable Care Act. They believe confirming her would mean the end of it, which would be devastating for millions of Americans.
They also believe holding her confirmation before next week's general election is the wrong move.
“Yes, we fight to the end,” Murphy wrote on social media. “No hyperbole. It's life or death stakes.”
Blumenthal tweeted Sunday night that this “sham process” is not normal and not right.
“Republicans may have the votes, but might does not make right,” he wrote. “The American people can and, I believe, will judge their conduct.”
That's what Murphy tried to emphasize overnight on the Senate floor.
"In the middle of a pandemic when it's abnormally difficult to be able to communicate with your constituents, we've rushed this nomination through, which has made it almost impossible to let us know who she is, what she believes, and communicate that in time to your members of Congress,” Murphy said.
Despite objections by all Democratic senators and a couple of Republican senators as well, Monday’s vote looks to be in favor of confirming Barrett.
If she ends up being confirmed, that would give the Court a 6-3 conservative majority.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.