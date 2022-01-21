HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senators plan to mark the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade during a news conference on Friday.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they'll stand with state leaders and advocates to mark the U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortion.

The news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the State Office Building in Hartford.

The senators said the Supreme Court is currently reviewing a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade for the first time since the case was decided.

Blumenthal and Murphy are urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would guarantee equal access to abortion everywhere by overturning and halting medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion care that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship.

The legislation, led by Blumenthal and co-sponsored by Murphy, passed the House of Representatives 218-211 and is awaiting action by the Senate.