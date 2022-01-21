HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senators plan to mark the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade during a news conference on Friday.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they'll stand with state leaders and advocates to mark the U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortion.
The news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the State Office Building in Hartford.
Abortion opponents are gathering in Washington for the largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S., and they're hoping it's the last one under Roe vs. Wade.
The senators said the Supreme Court is currently reviewing a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade for the first time since the case was decided.
Blumenthal and Murphy are urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would guarantee equal access to abortion everywhere by overturning and halting medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion care that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship.
The legislation, led by Blumenthal and co-sponsored by Murphy, passed the House of Representatives 218-211 and is awaiting action by the Senate.
Too bad Roe vs Wade hadn't been ratified before these turkeys were born. Their mothers might have saved our State from them all together. It was close for Murphy, Catherine was already 3 months pregnant when it passed, and news traveled slowly to Wethersfield apparently. For al the haters, just protecting a woman's right to choose. I/m left wondering how many future leaders, scientists, or inventors were aborted?
Classy as usual, Gunny.
Here's one for you:
Conservatives want to outlaw abortion.
For white women only.
