CT's Third Congressional District looking to make improvements to interchanges, rails with infrastructure bill

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s Third Congressional District, like the others in the state, is planning some major roads and rail upgrades from the infrastructure package currently working through Congress.
“[In] the northeast and Connecticut, we have the oldest infrastructure in the country and there has been very little federal investment in these areas,” said Rep. Rose DeLauro, who represents the state’s Third District.
DeLauro said that’s about to change, thanks to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“Infrastructure, economic driver, historically it’s been an economic driver,” DeLauro said.
A big piece is New Haven’s downtown crossing, currently in its 3rd phase with one more still to go, will eventually install a Temple Street Bridge to finish off transforming the Route 34 corridor from an expressway into an urban boulevard.
“It also reconnects the Hill Community with the rest of the city and that’s one of the emphasis that we’re dealing with in infrastructure,” DeLauro said.
Other highway projects include improving the I-91, I- 691, Route 15 interchange, including widening parts of the highway and reconfiguring on and off ramps.
“It’s unsafe. At the moment, lots of traffic,” DeLauro said. “You make it safer for Connecticut residents to commute and again to reduce their commuting time.”
Then there’s the proposal dating back a few years which would remove the traffic lights on Route 9 in Middletown. It’s designed to upgrade the highway between exits 15 and 16.
“That’s about congestion, improving safety, access to Route 9,” DeLauo said.
There’s good news for Connecticut commuters too.
Federal money will help in the long-awaited plan to convert the lower level of New Haven’s Union Station with new waiting areas and retail space.
There will be track improvements to increase train speeds from Stratford to Bridgeport and improving train platforms on the Waterbury branch. There’s also the money for Gov. Ned Lamont’s “Time for CT” plan, which aims to cut train travel by 25 minutes by 2035.
“It’s $8-to-10 billion of different kinds of projects, that reduce travel time, increase reliability on CT’s rail lines,” DeLauro said.
In addition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, DeLauro said the reconciliation package that will be voted on will also include a portion dedicated to infrastructure as well.
“All of these projects in one way or the other would have access to funding in order to move them forward, to bring someone of them to conclusion,” she said.
She also said now is the time.
“We now have an opportunity which we cannot let pass to make major investments [and] critical investments in our state’s infrastructure,” DeLauro said.
(2) comments
Do you think they could spend some of that money to build a sound barrier in Wallingford along the area where the trains seem to think people want to listen to the horns blow at all hours? The tracks are approximately 50 feet from my apartment window on the third floor and my wife and I have been awakened from a dead sleep by these "rude" engineers blowing the air horns right next to the building.
Conductors are required to blow their horns in towns and cities to make sure no one is on the track. Its a law. Next time you look for housing you should probably check out the neighborhood too. I'm sure the track was there before you moved in.
