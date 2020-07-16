HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's U.S. senators and governor are calling for more COVID-19 relief legislation.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday morning.
They called on the U.S. Senate to pass legislation they said is needed to provide relief to state and local governments, families frontline workers, and small businesses that are continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
The House has passed a COVID-19 aid package known as the "Heroes" Act, but the Senate has yet to act.
Daycare enters have been hard hit by the pandemic. They still have to pay expenses, but they have fewer children to care for.
Many parents have lost their jobs and can't afford childcare, and new rules under COVID-19 also require centers to care for less children.
"Within a year, 80 percent of childcare centers will close in Connecticut, unless we pass the "Heroes" Act," Blumenthal said.
Supermarket employees have been on the front line since the pandemic started, but their hazardous duty pay will soon run out.
Then, there are schools, which are faced with huge expenses as they prepare to reopen in some form, they have to clean and sanitize everything and find ways to socially distance students and teachers.
President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, but it will be costly.
"There is no way for Connecticut to continue its success if we are faced with a multi-billion-dollar deficit this year and next year," Murphy said.
The Heroes Act would provide up to $25,000 to help with food assistance and provide access to affordable healthcare. It would also help nursing homes with certain COVID-19 expenses and help people from being evicted if they are unable to pay if they've lost their jobs.
Connecticut has a surplus, but it won't be enough.
"I can tell you, the educators want a third of it. I can tell you the hospitals want a third of it. I can tell you state government in terms of overtime costs need another third of it," Lamont said.
Lamont says if the state needs to do additional testing, it will need more money.
States are losing a lot, but it's not clear when the Senate will come back into session and vote.
(2) comments
WHY so DE ZERO'S companies can take MORE of our taxpayer money
"relief to state and local governments"? Like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and Baltimore? These are cities run in to the ground by extreme Left Democrat politicians. These are cities where the police were ordered to stand-down so that BLM/Antifa rioters could loot, burn and assault innocent people at will. These are cities where the Leftist Mayors actually and literally gave rioters "space to destroy". Now after the smoke clears, they want the Federal government (aka Federal taxpayers) to pay for "rebuilding". Ironically, any "rebuilding" will be destroyed in the next round of riots. What a joke! What hypocrisy! The current National Debt is $26.5 trillion. It will likely hit $30 trillion by the end of the year. This debt will NEVER be paid. It's a shell game, a swindle. Responsible leaders would put an end to it. Instead, they pour gasoline on the fire. And we re-elect them year after year. When the collapse comes, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
