HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's U.S. senators and governor plan to call for more COVID-19 relief legislation.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will join Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday morning.
They said they'll call on the U.S. Senate to pass legislation they said is needed to provide relief to state and local governments, families frontline workers, and small businesses that are continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
A news conference is set for 11:45 a.m. at the Colt Gateway in Hartford.
(1) comment
"relief to state and local governments"? Like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and Baltimore? These are cities run in to the ground by extreme Left Democrat politicians. These are cities where the police were ordered to stand-down so that BLM/Antifa rioters could loot, burn and assault innocent people at will. These are cities where the Leftist Mayors actually and literally gave rioters "space to destroy". Now after the smoke clears, they want the Federal government (aka Federal taxpayers) to pay for "rebuilding". Ironically, any "rebuilding" will be destroyed in the next round of riots. What a joke! What hypocrisy! The current National Debt is $26.5 trillion. It will likely hit $30 trillion by the end of the year. This debt will NEVER be paid. It's a shell game, a swindle. Responsible leaders would put an end to it. Instead, they pour gasoline on the fire. And we re-elect them year after year. When the collapse comes, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
