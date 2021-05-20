HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's unemployment rate dipped last month compared to the previous month.
The Connecticut Department of Labor said on Thursday that the rate was 8.1 percent in April.
That compares to 8.3 percent in March.
The DOL said the state added 500 jobs in April and recovered 60 percent of the 292,400 jobs lost in the last year.
"The economy is clearly recovering and while we would have liked to see more robust job growth for April, Connecticut’s unemployment rate is dropping, jobs are being added, and the number of people receiving unemployment benefits is declining as people go back to work," said Kurt Westby, commissioner, Department of Labor. "These are positive trends.”
DOL director of research Patrick Flaherty said that recoveries are uneven. However, the state added more jobs over the past year than any other 12-month period.
"April’s small job gains follow stronger gains in March," Flaherty said. "Last year at this time, the economy suffered a catastrophe, the gains made over the year are historic. Additionally, evidence of increased job postings and openings suggests Connecticut is poised for larger gains later this year.”
