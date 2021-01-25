HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Unemployment in Connecticut dipped slightly between the last two months of 2020.
The state Department of Labor said the rate ticked from 8.2 percent in November to 8.0 percent in December.
The state lost 3,400 payroll jobs in that month.
“Connecticut continues to see the impact of the pandemic in declines in the restaurant industry and hospitality sector," said Kurt Westby, commissioner, Connecticut Department of Labor. "It’s reasonable to assume many of these jobs will return once the [COVID-19] pandemic is under control, vaccinations roll out, and people begin to get back to a life where they eat out, shop, and travel. However, right now these areas are being hit hard.”
Patrick Flaherty, acting director of the CTDOL's office of research, said that while a second month of job declines is disappointed, there is resilience in the economy.
"The largest December declines were in industries directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as accommodation and food service," Flaherty said. "On the other hand, manufacturing, construction, and finance each increased in December.”
In December 2020, manufacturing, construction, and finance were growth sectors, while accommodation and food service sectors experienced pandemic-related declines, the CTDOL said.
