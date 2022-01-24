WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's unemployment rate dropped to 5.8 percent in December.
State Department of Labor interim commissioner Danté Bartolomeo announced on Monday that the state’s unemployment rate.
She said it had been 6.0 percent in November.
Bartolomeo also said that Connecticut added 600 jobs in December with job growth in six of 10 supersectors.
“Connecticut continued to add jobs and the labor force grew in December—both positive signs and indicators of the underlying strength of our economy," Bartolomeo said. "Omicron has impacted the economy here and nationally; it’s critical that residents continue to take every precaution against COVID-19 and variants. When we look at overall trends, Connecticut’s economy is headed in the right direction, but economic growth requires a healthy and strong workforce.”
CTDOL director of research Patrick Flaherty acknowledged that December's job growth was slower than it had been in previous months.
"We didn’t see the big jump in temporary workers that we usually see," Flaherty said. "The omicron variant and supply chain issues certainly impacted the labor numbers nationally and here in our state, but there are a lot of unfilled positions out there—businesses looking to hire a new workforce.”
