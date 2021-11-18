WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's unemployment rate was at 6.4 percent in October.
The Connecticut Department of Labor announced the rate on Thursday and said it was a 0.4 percent drop from September.
The number marked the fifth consecutive month of unemployment rate declines in the state.
Connecticut added 5,300 jobs in October. The DOL also revised its September job growth numbers from 4,700 to 6,500.
“Both the job numbers and the unemployment rate continue to move in the right direction," said DOL interim commissioner Dante Bartolomeo. "The jobs numbers especially give us a reason to be optimistic that these trends will carry through the rest of 2021."
Bartolomeo said there was still work to do across all sectors to regain the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the data signaled that a stable economic recovery was underway.
"We’ve been saying this consistently, but it bears repeating that this steady improvement is in part because Connecticut residents have taken the virus seriously and responded admirably by wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and socially distancing," she said. "This has helped keep the virus in check and our economy is stronger for it.”
Each quarter, job growth accelerated throughout the year, noted DOT director of research Patrick Flaherty.
"[That's] a pattern we expect to continue into the fourth quarter of 2021," Flaherty said. "Also, while there’s no doubt that the pandemic severely damaged Connecticut businesses and our workforce, market watchers like to see these kinds of broad job gains that reach across a variety of industry sectors—it’s indicative of a fundamentally healthy economy. It’s going to take time to recover completely.”
The DOL said that with the drop in the unemployment rate below 6.5 percent, it is estimating that Connecticut will trigger off extended benefits by early next year. Extended benefits, a 13-week extension to regular state unemployment benefits, expire when the state’s three-month average unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent. Approximately 20,000 of the 45,000 weekly filers are currently using extended benefits.
More information on the DOL's report can be found here.
