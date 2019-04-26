HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A CTtransit bus caught on fire in Hartford Friday morning.
The bus caught on fire on the Founders Bridge near the intersection of State Street and Columbus Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Passengers were on the bus at the time, but everyone was removed safely.
The passengers are being checked out by medical personnel on scene.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates on this story.
