HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state Department of Transportation and CTtransit are taking measures to keep commuters safe while riding public buses.
On Tuesday, operators distributed free face masks to passengers at 17 locations statewide.
With the morning rush hour in downtown Hartford surrounding her, Kathleen Maldonado paused to let people know that CTtransit operators were giving out face masks.
“Making sure that they at least have one for the day when they're out riding, using the buses,” said Maldonado, who is a travel trainer for the Kennedy Center.
She trains people of all abilities and seniors on how to safely use the local bus and rail system.
She had seen the free mask giveaway but noticed nobody else was stopping.
“There's no one in line yet and this is only until 9 a.m., so it would be nice if there were some folks here receiving some masks because there's a lot of people who need them,” Maldonado said.
Distributions were held across the state in Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford.
“I’m basically on the buses every day,” said Isabel Lopez, of East Hartford.
She’s a CNA and wears a face mask not only on the job, but to and from work. She said not everyone is following the rules.
“People are still not wearing them,” she said.
“I have heard of folks being afraid because others are not wearing it, and I have heard of people being opposed to getting on the bus because a lot of people are not believing in wearing it,” Maldonado said.
The state requires all passengers wear face coverings while on public transit.
CTtransit’s mask distribution event was in an effort to do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
