A culvert over Neptune Avenue in Moodus washed away in Tuesday's flooding.

MOODUS, CT (WFSB) – A culvert in Moodus completely washed away after heavy rains on Tuesday.

The culvert on Neptune Avenue looked caved in on Wednesday morning.

Needless to say, the road was closed.

“If we had just been a few minutes later, it could have collapsed and we could have had to go around or be stuck and that’s pretty terrifying to think about," said Sarah Cassenti, who lives nearby. "“It has been so dark out I didn’t come outside after we came home.”

Channel 3 took the Early Warning Weather Tracker to the scene after viewers sent in pictures.

The road is closed.

The guard rail also fell.

Tuesday, the rain was relentless and driving conditions were dangerous in Middlesex County.

Flash flooding around the state

1 of 12

Flooding was reported in many towns. It made it more difficult for people to get around or safely home.

Channel 3 is working to get more information from town officials about the bridge situations.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.