MOODUS, CT (WFSB) – A culvert in Moodus completely washed away after heavy rains on Tuesday.
The culvert on Neptune Avenue looked caved in on Wednesday morning.
Needless to say, the road was closed.
“If we had just been a few minutes later, it could have collapsed and we could have had to go around or be stuck and that’s pretty terrifying to think about," said Sarah Cassenti, who lives nearby. "“It has been so dark out I didn’t come outside after we came home.”
Channel 3 took the Early Warning Weather Tracker to the scene after viewers sent in pictures.
The road is closed.
The guard rail also fell.
Tuesday, the rain was relentless and driving conditions were dangerous in Middlesex County.
1 of 12
The Merritt Parkway north was reportedly under water by exit 46. (Sandra Gasiorowski/iWitness)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.