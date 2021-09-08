Gas Buddy declares the top rated gas stations in each state

Cumberland Farms is the favorite in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

 Wikimedia

WETHERSFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - According to the Wethersfield Police, there was a strong arm robbery at the Cumberland Farms at 1855 Berlin Turnpike.

Police are investigating. 

Stay with Ch. 3 for more information. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.