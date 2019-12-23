Curfews still in effect at malls during the holiday season

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Curfews implemented to curb fighting are still in place as Christmas shoppers pick up their last-minute gifts.
In Manchester, the Buckland Hills Mall is closing at 10 p.m., but in a couple of days, anyone under 18 will need to be out by 1 p.m. unless they’re accompanied by an adult.
Channel 3 spoke with shoppers who caught up on their shopping.
“Just coming out to finish some last-minute Christmas shopping because I’m always late for everything,” laughed Davionne Mitchell, of Willimantic.
The scene at Buckland Hills on the eve of Christmas Eve was busy, but not many of those folks were teens, and some said it was a good thing.
“There’s a lot less children here without their parents. A lot less kids,” said Mitchell. “I think you can say there hasn’t been any fights or anything, so I think it’s a good thing.”
No one Channel 3 spoke with forgot the scene of more than 100 teens and shoppers fleeing the mall last year after a brawl which ended with four arrests and the mall going into lockdown and closing early.
To avoid any repeats, Buckland Hills in Manchester, Westfield in Meriden, and the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury implemented a curfew.
In Manchester, the curfew went into effect on Black Friday weekend.
Security will ramp up on the day after Christmas to the New Year. By 1 p.m., shoppers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult and adults can only chaperone up to four minors.
“I can understand as a parent, wanting to let your kid go to the mall, but a couple of kids spoiling it for everyone was tough to see,” said Glastonbury resident, Julie Reed.
The policy is in place until the New Year.
