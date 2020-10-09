WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – If you can’t wait to see the leaves change to those beautiful red and orange colors, this year might be one of the best years for that.
That comes with a price because it’s all due to the ongoing drought.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection predicts this year the colors will come sooner and stay for a longer period of time.
Some consider fall one of their favorite seasons.
“It’s really pretty this time of year because the trees start to turn,” said Mario Giovannucci of Bristol.
Depending on where you live, you might be seeing those vibrant colors right now.
“The drought specifically does affect trees. It stresses the system when they don’t have water and so something, the changes are delayed or comes too fast,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
The current drought in Connecticut is impacting that. Depending on the weather in the coming weeks, the peak date may be adjusted a few days earlier or later and that’s because the state hasn’t seen much rain.
Because of the drought, the city of Bristol is under a mandatory water ban, asking residents to limit watering lawns. That’s happening on odd-even days depending on your address.
There’s a silver lining soon as rain is expected next week.
“If we can get shower or period of rain over a day or two, that will be more beneficial and that’s in our forecast, some of the models an inch to two inches or three or a little more than that,” said Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Peak season for northern Connecticut is next week while the shoreline peak isn’t until the end of October and into November.
There is a way to track the foliage in Connecticut, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.