STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As investigators continue to look for any signs of Jennifer Dulos, her mother is seeking custody of her five children.
Since Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24, her five children have been living with their grandmother, 85-year-old Gloria Farber, in New York City.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Last week, Farber filed a motion to be awarded custody, at least on a temporary basis, of the five children who range in age from 8 to 13.
A judge took up the motion in Stamford court on Tuesday afternoon.
Fotis Dulos, the childrens' father, was present at the hearing, a couple hours after he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to current charges he’s facing in the case of his missing wife.
He posted his $500,000 bond shortly after and walked out of prison.
A judge reminded Fotis Dulos that he is not allowed to have any contact with his children after posting bond.
During the hearing, Fotis’ attorney asked for a continuance, saying Dulos has a new criminal attorney, Norm Pattis.
The continuance would allow “status quo” to continue.
Fotis plans to contest Farber’s motion for custody.
The attorney who represents the Dulos children said he's satisfied with the arrangements and care while the children stay with Farber.
He did, however, express concern if Fotis Dulos has any contact with the children.
The attorney said any contact between Fotis and the children would be "detrimental."
He added that Fotis Dulos called him on May 25, the day after Jennifer Dulos went missing.
The attorney for Farber said she has established a parent-like relationship with the five children, and said she should be allowed to intervene over custody of the children.
The judge said on Tuesday that she will issue her ruling in writing, however that order wasn't available when court closed.
