STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing mother from New Canaan wants custody of their five children.
The attorney for Fotis Dulos filed paperwork in court on Tuesday and a custody hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Stamford.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24. She last was last seen dropping the children off at school.
The five children have been staying with their maternal grandmother ever since.
That could change, depending on what happens in the custody battle.
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos were involved in a lengthy divorce leading up to her disappearance, according to court documents.
Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said he wants documents believed to be a custody evaluation for Jennifer Dulos and the five children unsealed by the courts.
Pattis said they contain “material that tends to exonerate him [Fotis Dulos] of all crimes associated with the disappearance” of Jennifer Dulos.
Pattis also requested Wednesday's custody hearing be postponed to July 1 because he said he'd be out of state.
The attorney for Jennifer Dulos said “the continuance is sought in bad faith as an attempt to delay a determination by this court that the defendant and his counsel have violated outstanding sealing orders."
Tuesday, Channel 3 learned that Fotis Dulos left Connecticut in spite of court orders specifying that he was to stay in state unless travel is approved by a judge. He was traveling in western Connecticut on a country road that twists and turns, sometimes crossing into New York.
The court was informed of it.
"The suggestion that Mr. Dulos or his counsel broke the law is ludicrous," Pattis said in a statement. "Mr. Dulos has a Sixth Amendment right to counsel of choice in his criminal case."
The custody hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
