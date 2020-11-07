WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Those at the West Farms Mall can breathe a sigh of relief tonight.
Officials say that someone had smashed a glass casing at a jewelry store with a hammer and attempted to make off with some of the items.
However, those inside the mall heard things a little differently, with many making calls reporting shots were fired.
Mall officials state that there is not an active shooter situation and that police remain on scene investigating.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.