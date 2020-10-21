NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Customers have been able to weigh in on how Eversource and United Illuminating responded during Tropical Storm Isaias, which left hundreds of thousands of customers around the state in the dark for days.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, scheduled a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, saying hearing complaints is an important part of its investigation.
As of Wednesday, PURA was investigating the utility companies' response, storm preparation, and management. The public comments made in the next few days will help the agency make its decisions.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut were without power for days in August and the companies came under fire for how long it took to get the power back on. In some locations, it took up to nine days.
"I don't know if we can make them care, but they have to be accountable if we're going to entrust them with a monopoly of electrical supply," said State Rep. Mitch Bolinsky.
As PURA continues looking into what went wrong during the storm, state representatives also want to make sure that the agency itself is held accountable.
"We need better communication. I don't want to hear it. Better communication is necessary, but it is not sufficient, it is not anywhere close to sufficient. This was not just an Eversource failure. This was a regulatory failure,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin.
Attorney General William Tong said fines and penalties may be possible for the utility companies.
"Reimburse impacted ratepayers now for spoiled food and medications, and not wait until the resolution of this docket to offer consumers this important relief," Tong said.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a newly-passed bill that changes the way those companies are regulated.
The legislation is aimed at changing how utility companies are run, creating more transparency and improving how storms are handled. It transitions utility companies to a performance-based system and gives refunds after 96 hours of outages. It would also limit profits made by utility companies, it gives state regulators more time to review rate hikes, and would give refunds to customers who lose food or medication because of an extended power outage.
The next virtual public hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. on the online video conferencing service Zoom.
Written comments can be submitted via email to PURA at pura.executivesecretary@ct.gov.
Registration information for the hearings may be accessed by the public on PURA’s Calendar of Events. Customers who need assistance registering or require additional information should contact the Office of Consumer Counsel by telephone at 860-827-2900 or e-mail at occ.info@ct.gov.
Access to the Zoom hearing itself can be reached here.
(1) comment
a lot of good it will due. PURA will continue to give Eversource every rate hike they ask for, just like they have been doing for years
