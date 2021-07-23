POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - Customers are rallying behind a popular ice cream shop in Pomfret that was burglarized.
We-Li-Kit Ice Cream on Hampton Road in the Abington section of town said someone broke into the business Tuesday night and took a computer and a deposits safe.
"We are a small family run stand," the business posted to social media. "We work long and hard. COVID messed with all of us last year and we have been busting our rumps to keep in business. This was a blow to us on many levels. For most of us, this is our home. We live here, we laugh here, we cry here, our kids grew up here. Our sense of safety is shattered and our hearts are broken to think that this was someone we knew."
We-Li-Kit said anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction will be rewarded with more ice cream than they can possibly handle.
"Any information can be sent to us privately or to [Connecticut State Police] Troop D," the business said.
The owners said they are able to operate since no vandalism occurred, but the theft was a serious financial blow.
A fundraising effort organized by customers is underway.
They asked people to leave $20 donations as "tips" when they purchase ice cream.
We-Li-Kit Ice Cream is open every day from noon until 7 p.m.
