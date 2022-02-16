(WFSB) - Some Eversource customers are shocked at how much their monthly electricity bills have increased.
The utility company says it’s due to the rising costs of natural gas.
Eyewitness News is breaking down what you’re seeing on your bill, and what you can do to save.
Wholesale energy costs are increasing, so your bill is, too.
There are resources to help our if you’re in a bind.
“We don’t use as much as we used to, but it has gone up. You can look at the bill and you can see the percentages,” said Catherine Brennan of Wethersfield.
Like most Eversource customers, Brennan says her electricity bill has gone up.
She says she mostly uses gas, so she’s not hurting too much.
“Our power is mostly starting the gas stove, starting the washer,” Brennan said.
Many customers say they’re experiencing sticker shock.
Channel 3 is getting hundreds of Facebook comments about rising electricity costs.
One viewer said: “We shut our bedrooms off during the day, blocked off our living room and sit and watch TV in small dining room next to the kitchen just to keep the cost down.”
Another showed her charges for the month: nearly $500.
“They’re seeing the result of a number of factors around the world. The rising price of energy in general,” said Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson.
The company agreed to cut rates in December and January as part of a settlement tied to Tropical Storm Isaisas, but they’ve gone up.
Eversource says costs have increased because the wholesale price of energy has increased.
The supply portion has increased by 37% over last January’s rate.
Customers have been seeing an increase in their delivery side too, because the two are intertwined.
“It comes down to how much power you use,” Gross said.
There are a few resources you can use if you’re struggling to pay.
Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program assists hearing costs for residents depending on income.
Operation Fuel gives energy and utility assistance.
Eversource also has several payment programs that anyone can sign up for.
“If you’re having a problem paying a bill, if you’re anticipating having a problem, the worst thing you can do is to do nothing so please contact us,” said Gross.
There are ways to save on energy, such as having someone come out to your home and evaluate your energy use.
One customer Eyewitness News talked to uses Eversource’s budget billing program, so she knows exactly how much she’ll pay each month.
“They average out theoretically what you use the entire year and then they budget out the 12 months,” said Brenda Smith of Madison.
The pay hike will be in effect until June 30.
Prices may decrease, depending on what the energy market looks like.
Resources:
State and federal assistance:
Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) provides assistance for winter heating costs for thousands of Connecticut homeowners and renters who meet state income guidelines. Customers can learn more and apply through their local Community Action Agency (CAA). Customers can find their local CAA at 211ct.org or by calling 211.
Operation Fuel offers year-round emergency energy and utility assistance for customers facing a financial crisis. Customers can contact Operation Fuel at 860-243-2345 or apply online at OperationFuel.org/gethelp.
Eversource payment plans:
· The Matching Payment Program reduces past due balances with affordable monthly payments – as low as $50 for electric or gas heating customers who receive public assistance benefits.
· The New Start Program forgives overdue balances for electric customers as on-time monthly budget payments are made. (For example. if your budget payment amount is set at $150 per month and your past due balance is $1,200, for every month you make your required $150 payment towards your bill, we will reduce your past-due balance by $100.)
· Payment Plans are available to all customers to pay their past-due balance over a period of time.
Customers can also call Eversource at 800-286-2828 to learn more about the assistance and payment programs available. Information on energy efficiency solutions can be found at Eversource.com.
