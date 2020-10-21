NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Customers can weigh in on how Eversource and United Illuminating responded during Tropical Storm Isaias, which left hundreds of thousands of customers around the state in the dark for days.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, scheduled a virtual public hearing on Wednesday morning.
The storm impacted so many people in our state.
PURA said hearing complaints is an important part of its investigation.
Among those planning to testify on Wednesday is Attorney General William Tong.
He's expected to urge PURA to direct Eversource and United Illuminating to pay customers back for food and medicine lost during the outage time frame.
As of Wednesday, PURA was investigating the utility companies' response, storm preparation, and management. The public comments made in the next few days will help the agency make its decisions.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut were without power for days in August and the companies came under fire for how long it took to get the power back on. In some locations, it took up to nine days.
Tong said fines and penalties may be possible for the utility companies.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a newly-passed bill that changes the way those companies are regulated.
The legislation is aimed at changing how utility companies are run, creating more transparency and improving how storms are handled. It transitions utility companies to a performance-based system and gives refunds after 96 hours of outages. It would also limit profits made by utility companies, it gives state regulators more time to review rate hikes, and would give refunds to customers who lose food or medication because of an extended power outage.
Virtual public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m., as well as Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. on the online video conferencing service Zoom.
Written comments can be submitted via email to PURA at pura.executivesecretary@ct.gov.
