BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Branford Police K9 Arrow was rewarded Wednesday morning after tracking down four suspects who got away from police the night before.
Police posted two photos of Arrow on Facebook Wednesday morning, right before he enjoyed an Egg McMuffin as a reward for his tracking efforts.
It is unclear at this time what the suspects were wanted for, but police said Arrow was able to track them in a marsh area.
(1) comment
Great Job Arrow!!!
