(WFSB) - CVS Health announced on Thursday that it added another 11 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.
The number brought the total of CVS vaccine locations in Connecticut to 26.
CVS said the locations are in Fairfield, Hartford, New Haven, New London and Windham counties.
“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
As more supply becomes available the company said it will expand to more store locations and in more Connecticut communities.
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Connecticut will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria (as of Thursday, it was people ages 55 and up), as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
The 26 sites in Connecticut are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico. CVS is administering the vaccine in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.
For more information on Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including other places to register and receive the shot, head here.
