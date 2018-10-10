WOONSOCKET, RI (WFSB) - CVS Health announced on Wednesday that its proposed $69 billion acquisition of Aetna has moved forward.
CVS said it had an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The agreement allows the pharmacy giant to move ahead with its plans to acquire insurer Aetna.
The merger is on track to close later this year.
"DOJ clearance is an important step toward bringing together the strengths and capabilities of our two companies to improve the consumer health care experience," said Larry J. Merlo, CVS Health president and chief executive Officer. "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the DOJ that maintains the strategic benefits and value creation potential of our combination with Aetna. We are now working to complete the remaining state reviews."
Merlo said the focus of the company will be at the local and community level.
"Together, we will help address the challenges our healthcare system is facing, and we'll be able to offer better care and convenience at a lower cost for patients and payors," he said.
As part of the agreement reached with the DOJ, Aetna entered into an asset purchase agreement with a subsidiary of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the divestiture of Aetna's standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, which have an aggregate of approximately 2.2 million members, according to a news release.
Aetna will provide administrative services to and will retain the financial results of the divested plans through 2019. DOJ's clearance, subject to this limited divestiture, moves CVS Health closer to realizing the substantial synergies and value expected from the combination.
CVS recently announced that it was keeping Aetna's headquarters in Hartford for the next 10 years.
Aetna's future in Connecticut was uncertain up until that point.
CVS announced that it was buying AETNA last December in a deal that would combine the drug store giant with one of the biggest health insurers in the U.S.
