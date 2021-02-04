HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - CVS said it will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations next week at pharmacies in Connecticut.
CVS set the date for Feb. 11.
It said appointments will become available as early as Feb. 9 as the stores receive the vaccine shipments.
Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 6,800 total doses. Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout Connecticut, including:
- Avon
- Bristol
- Coventry
- Glastonbury
- Guilford
- Hamden
- Middletown
- North Haven
- Uncasville
As more supply becomes available the company said it will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and chief executive officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Connecticut will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.
In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 570 long-term care facilities across Connecticut.
