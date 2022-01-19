HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – CVS Health and Uber Health are working together to give Hartford-area residents in need free transportation.
Officials say free rides will be given to residents in need of transportation to medical care, an educational program, or work.
Uber Health partners with health care organizations to help give transportation to patients and staff.
"In Hartford, CVS Health and Uber Health will help eliminate a critical barrier to care and overall well-being – transportation – which can limit a person’s ability to receive medical care, to work or job train, and ultimately lead to adverse health outcomes," CVS Health said.
CVS Health says the rides will start on February 1.
"Rides with Uber Health will be available to a target population living in the Hartford area through the Chrysalis Center, a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of social services to underserved communities," CVS Health said.
For more information on the initiative, click here.
