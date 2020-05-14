HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - CVS Health continued a push on Thursday to establish up to 1,000 coronavirus test sites by end of May with an announcement of 12 new locations in Connecticut.
They'll be at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across state.
“Increasing the amount of testing that’s being done and expanding the accessibility of that testing to all communities is a critical component of our efforts to keep Connecticut safe and healthy,” said Go, Ned Lamont said. “I am grateful to our partners at CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in Connecticut. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19.”
More sites across the state an country are also in the works, CVS said.
The new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, which was announced back on April 27 at the White House.
CVS Health said the goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
The 12 test sites in Connecticut are part of the first roll out of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO, CVS Health. “Our front line employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”
The self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their vehicles and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in Connecticut include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 2639 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033
- CVS Pharmacy, 875 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082
- CVS Pharmacy, 525 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT 06074
- CVS Pharmacy, 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801
- CVS Pharmacy, 905 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410
- CVS Pharmacy, 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437
- CVS Pharmacy, 479 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112
- CVS Pharmacy, 3514 Main Street, Coventry, CT 06238
- CVS Pharmacy, 323 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
- CVS Pharmacy, 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT 06497
- CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High Street, East Hampton, CT 06424
- CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106
“I appreciate CVS working with us to expand COVID testing in Connecticut, particularly our urban centers,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, majority leader, Connecticut House of Representatives. “Expanding our testing capacity is key to safely reopening Connecticut.”
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center. That can be found here.
