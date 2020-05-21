(WFSB) - CVS Health said it added 13 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Connecticut, bringing its total locations to 25 across the state.
CVS announced the new locations on Thursday.
The opening of the new sites will be on Friday, May 22.
They're in addition to the 12 locations that previously opened on May 15.
According to CVS, the new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, originally announced on April 27.
“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, chief medical officer and executive vice president, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.
Patients can register here.
They will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
The additional new testing sites in Connecticut include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 81 North Street, Bristol, CT 06010
- CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013
- CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06811
- CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT 06333
- CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118
- CVS Pharmacy, 1770 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT 06824
- CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335
- CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114
- CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT 06260
- CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906
- CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902
- CVS Pharmacy, 2005 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382
- CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations. CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
“Increased testing is key to moving our state and nation forward as we deal with this pandemic. I applaud CVS Health and Governor Lamont for working to continue to expand testing in the First District,” said Rep. John B. Larson.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering the service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
The 25 test sites in Connecticut are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Once fully operational, more than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDCn's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center here.
