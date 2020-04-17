NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - CVS opened what it's calling a "rapid COVID-19 testing site" in New Haven.
CVS Health announced the appointment-only site on Friday morning.
It's happening at the former Gateway Community College at 60 Sargent Dr.
As Channel 3 has been reporting, a doctor's order is required to be tested for the coronavirus.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont, the testing is open to people who experience certain COVID-19 related symptoms and risk factors outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as those who meet other requirements such as state residency and age guidelines.
Patients must also register online and schedule a time slot. The website can be found here.
Anyone without an appointment will not be tested. Walk-up testing is also not being offered.
Patients are required to wait in their vehicles. CVS team members will check their registrations and direct them on where to go.
The process should take about 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results.
Using a new system called the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, CVS Health said it plans to conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days a week.
“While a vaccine does not yet exist for this virus, one of the ways we can mitigate its impact is through increasing our testing capacity,” Lamont said. “Not only will this new testing site significantly increase the number of people being tested, but the speed at which we can get results will aid in our effort to prevent further spread of this disease. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against the coronavirus. We appreciate the community outreach that CVS Health is doing here in Connecticut as their work is quite literally saving lives.”
