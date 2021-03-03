(WFSB) - CVS extended its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Connecticut teachers in alignment with Connecticut's rollout.
CVS posted to its website that educators, along with the state's new age bracket of 55 and up, can register for the vaccine.
Here's how it classified eligibility:
- Must live or work in Connecticut
- Age 55 or older
- Teachers kindergarten through 12th grade, daycare and preschool workers, and staff
- Long-term care residents and staff
- First responders and healthcare workers who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19
It was initially announced by Gov. Ned Lamont that educators would receive the vaccine at clinics designed specifically for them. While that's still the case, CVS opened eligibility for teachers at the pharmacies offering the shots.
CVS warned people on Wednesday that appointments in Connecticut were fully booked. However, it said it would add more as they became available. It instructed people to check back soon.
More information about CVS's vaccine registration can be found on its website here.
To learn more about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, visit here.
