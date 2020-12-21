WOONSOCKET, RI (WFSB) - CVS Health announced on Monday that it has officially begun administering coronavirus vaccines at long-term care facilities.
CVS said its COVID-19 vaccination program is aimed at people who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Teams will give out the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in 12 states this week.
The company said it expected to have 4 million residents and staff vaccinated at more than 40,000 facilities through the program.
"Today's rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges," said Larry J. Merlo, president and chief executive officer, CVS Health. "I'm grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones."
CVS said its pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.
CVS will administer COVID-19 vaccinations starting this week in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont.
Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on Dec. 28. Puerto Rico will activate on Jan. 4.
The program was said to be a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.
CVS Pharmacy will have the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month, the company announced.
