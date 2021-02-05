MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- More vaccines are on the way, and CVS Pharmacy is getting ready to roll out their vaccination program.
Starting next week, 12 CVS pharmacies in Connecticut will be giving free vaccines to those who qualify and schedule an appointment.
The plan is to give 6,800 vaccines a week.
CVS said it will start accepting appointments next Wednesday, and people should be able to get a vaccine within a day or two after making that appointment.
“Depends on when we receive allocations on when people sign up. However it could be as early as Wednesday next week when appointments become available, so I would really urge everyone in the state of Connecticut who is interested to start to check on CVS.com on Wednesday and then sign up as a soon as they see appointments become available,” said Dereck Realejo, CVS district leader.
CVS said when people sign up for their first dose at CVS, they’ll be able to book an appointment for their second.
People are reminded that they must live or work in Connecticut to receive a vaccine. At this time, you must be one of the following to be eligible: 75 years or older, a healthcare worker, a medical first responder, or work or live in a long-term care facility.
Waterford police were called to CVS on Thursday afternoon after 10 people from New York showed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The people who showed up at CVS were over the age of 70, and somehow had made appointments at that location to receive a vaccine.
“It’s disheartening because we were not trying to be fraudulent. We want a vaccine,” said New York resident Millie Persson.
She said she booked a vaccine appointment, but when she came to Waterford, she was denied because she doesn’t live in Connecticut and she’s not 75.
Going forward, CVS said they want to make sure those who qualify for a vaccine get one.
“We are starting off with an allocation with 6,800 vaccines weekly, and that’s why. It’s important for people to check on cvs.com for appointments as we have supplies,” Realejo said.
For more information on receiving a vaccine in Connecticut, click here.
