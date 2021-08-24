(WFSB) - CVS announced this week that employees who interact with patients will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
CVS made the announcement on Monday and told employees that they must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, 2021.
The company will also require all corporate staff to be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31.
New hires in the same roles as of Sept. 15 must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine prior to their first day of employment.
“From the start of the pandemic, our decision-making process has been driven by health, safety and science,” said Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health president and CEO. “While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated.”
CVS said patient-facing roles that will require proof of vaccination include nurses, care managers and pharmacists. Pharmacists working in the company’s retail stores will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated due to the size of this employee population.
Other roles at CVS are under review and may be added based on updated data and public health guidance, the company said.
CVS Health said it has administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country.
