Drugstore giant CVS plans to keep Aetna’s headquarters in Hartford for at least the next 10 years.
Governor Dannel Malloy said the company will also maintain current staffing levels in Connecticut for the next four years, and honor any existing philanthropic agreements.
Aetna has called Hartford home since 1853.
In a statement, Malloy said “CVS Health is a strong corporate partner for the city and state, and we welcome this long-term commitment. Today’s news is yet another positive step for Hartford and the capital region, coming on the heels of several major jobs announcements in the past year. I am confident that the city will continue to emerge as a hub for business, and Aetna’s continued presence is the economic backbone for long-term success. I am grateful to CEO Larry Merlo and his team at CVS for their understanding of the tremendous assets – including a best-in-class workforce – that Hartford has to offer.”
Read the commitment letter from CVS Health Corporation to the CT Insurance Dept. here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.